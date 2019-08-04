Pilots For Christ takes off in South Dakota

CLARK, S.D. (KELO)– A faith-based organization is soaring its way to South Dakota.

Pilots For Christ recently started a new chapter in the state.

For their first event, the organization gave people helicopter and plane rides during Potato Days in Clark, South Dakota.

Pilots for Christ soar in the sky over Clark to celebrate having a chapter here in South Dakota.

“Pilots for Christ has a presence all over the nation, but we did not have a presence here in South Dakota, and it was high-time that we did,” Pilots for Christ-South Dakota Chaplain Mark Tracy said.

Thanks to volunteer pilots, the faith-based organization gives free flights to those who may need them for different reasons.

The organization hopes to help people in need here in South Dakota, and give people a birds eye view of the Rushmore State.

“We are very enthused about aviation, and we do this even if we don’t get paid for anything,” Pilots for Christ-South Dakota president Harvey Spieker said.

“Through that compassion and love for others, we give of ourselves freely as volunteers, without wanting anything back,” Pilots for Christ International president Tim Layne said.

“Pilots are passionate about flying, and what a blessing that they can take the things that they’re passionate about and use them to serve others and to serve the kingdom of God,” Tracy said.

The North Dakota Chapter of Pilots for Christ gave the South Dakota organization $5,000.

They hope to use that money to help even more people in the area.

“Our biggest priority is God sent us a mission and help us to say yes to it,” Tracy said.

“It’s a great organization, and I think there will be a lot of good things to come in the future,” flight coordinator Steve Hennigs said.

Click here to learn more about Pilots for Christ-South Dakota.