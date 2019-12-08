Pilot suffers minor injuries in gyrocopter crash at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say one person was injured Saturday in a small aircraft crash at the Millard Airport in Omaha.

Reports say the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday as the gyrocopter was trying to land.

Police say the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash. The pilot was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation into what caused the crash.

