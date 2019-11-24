Pilot rescued after plane gets caught in power lines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Authorities say a 65-year-old pilot escaped injury after his plane hit and became entangled in power lines southwest of the Twin Cities.

Officials say it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday in Louisville Township, south of Shakopee.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says the single-engine Piper Cub was suspended upside down after striking the power lines.

Authorities say crews de-energized the lines, allowing pilot Thomas Koskovich, of Shakopee, to be rescued from the plane.

The sheriff’s office says Koskovich was not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.