Pilot injured when crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a pilot was injured when his crop-dusting helicopter crashed in western Iowa.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, a couple of miles (3.2 kilometers) south of the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Denker says the pilot was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for treatment. The pilot’s name hasn’t been released.

The crash cause is being investigated.

