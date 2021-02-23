Pillsbury house on the move again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A historic house built on what’s now the eastern edge of Sioux Falls is making a more than 20-mile journey to new land.

The Pillsbury house is being moved from Veterans Parkway and East 41st Street to Baltic. On Tuesday morning, the moving crew took the house north on Six Mile Road.

Close up look at Pillsbury house on the move

Bill Burns watches former family home be moved

House on Six Mile Road

Escort for house as it is moved

The goal is to move the house to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campground on Tuesday; the final leg of the move will happen on Wednesday with the house arriving at its new home near Baltic.

KELOLAND News has been following the move; learn more about the house in this story online.