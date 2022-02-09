SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Pierre woman is behind bars in Iowa in connection with a robbery and police chase.

Tuesday afternoon, Sioux Falls police were called to the Days Inn near the Empire Mall for a robbery.

Officers say a clerk found a woman taking money out of the till.

Police say the suspect threatened the clerk with a knife.

As the suspect was driving away, investigators say she intentionally hit a different employee. they were not seriously hurt.

Police then figured out the vehicle was reported as stolen.

“We had an officer that found that car and because it was a suspect that was involved in a robbery and aggravated assault they ended up pursuing the car. That vehicle went through Sioux Falls ended up leaving Sioux Falls and headed east. Eventually the pursuit ended in Larchwood, Iowa,” Police Officer Sam Clemens said.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office eventually stopped the vehicle near Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Sioux Falls police say they will issue a warrant for her arrest.