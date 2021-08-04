Pierre volunteer firefighters keep wheat field fire to less than 100 acres

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in central KELOLAND were kept busy with a fire in a wheat field Monday evening.

The Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department was called to a wheat field near the Hughes and Stanely County line for reports of a fire around 5:30 p.m.

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department posted video of the response to its Facebook page.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including Fort Pierre and Onida Fire Departments. Local farmers also brought equipment out to help fight the fire.

It burned in wheat stubble, standing wheat and some soybeans and was contained at just under 100 acres.