Pierre to replace sewer main

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre City Commission is taking steps to replace a sewer main that’s been causing major problems.

Commissioners voted to approve an emergency declaration to replace the line under Griffin Park. City Utilities Director Brad Palmer says crew thought they had the issues solved until a second sinkhole was found in the park.

The emergency declaration will allow the city to bypass the normal bidding process to allow the work to start as soon as possible.

Palmer says the project could take three to six weeks to complete.