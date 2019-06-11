Pierre reaction to Governor's Hunt being moved to Sioux Falls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A disappointing move -- that's what the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is calling the decision to move the Governor's Hunt to Sioux Falls.

CVB Director Lois Ries says organizers told them they wanted to invite more people.

Ries says Pierre could have accommodated a bigger event.

Monday, Governor Kristi Noem announced the 2020 Governor's Hunt would be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

This year's Governor's Hunt will still be held in Pierre.