PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre Police Officer has pleaded guilty to DUI.

The attorney for Jeremiah Erickson asked for a suspended imposition of a sentence in the case, but Erickson has not finished the required treatment classes. Erickson also asked for a work permit, but the judge says she can’t issue one until the classes are done.

Another issue in the case is Erickson’s repeat violations of the 24/7 program. Court documents say he didn’t show up twice in March and had a violation in mid-May. That came with a note saying quote “He came in. in his uniform, and was positive.”

Erickson claimed it was from mouthwash. The judge says she may put him in jail if he violates again. Erickson’s next court date is set for early August.