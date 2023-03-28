PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for DUI.

Authorities say Jeremiah Erickson’s arrest followed a deer crash.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident — the deputy said they suspected Erickson had been drinking alcohol and requested the South Dakota Highway Patrol conduct a DUI investigation.

Erickson was arrested and then bonded out with the condition of participating in the 24/7 sobriety program.

He has been placed on administrative leave by the Pierre Police Department pending an internal investigation.