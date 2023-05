PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre teen is missing and the Pierre Police Department is requesting assistance in locating him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

13-year-old Benjermen Huwe is a Native American male who is 5’9″ and 110 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Carhart jacket, blue jeans, black or maroon sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the PPD Dispatch: 605-773-7410.