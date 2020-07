PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One person is in the hospital with life threatening injuries following a shooting Thursday night in Pierre.

Police were called to the 400 block of West Prospect Avenue about 9 p.m. Thursday.

The caller told authorities a 30-year-old man had been shot and was being take to the hospital.

The victim was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

So far police have not made any arrests, but authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random.