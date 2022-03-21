SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are all paying close attention to the war in Ukraine, but perhaps nobody is watching it more closely than a registered nurse from Pierre.

That’s because her father, brother and cousins are still there, taking shelter in a basement.

She is now collecting money and is asking you to donate too.

“It’s very scary, because my initial reaction as a registered nurse, I want to be there, I have to be there, that’s my job I should be there,” Nataliya Rezek said.

Nataliya Rezek works in Urgent Care at Avera in Pierre, but her thoughts are on her family back in Ukraine.

Don: Your family is okay?

Nataliya: So far they’re ok, but the sirens are going off every night from 3:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and my 80-year-old father has to sit in a cold basement with a blanket on, no lights, they are not allowed to turn any electricity on or flashlights anything like that.

But until she’s allowed to go back, she’s doing what she can now to help.

She’s collecting money to help buy the necessities for the Ukrainian people.

“I am talking about necessities like warm meals, flashlights for soldiers, uniforms, medications, the other day they were looking for insulin, so people were donating money to buy insulin for soldiers,” Nataliya said.

She says South Dakotans have been opening up their hearts and have been donating.

“So I gave them my address, my mailing address and this is where I am at right now people are sending me letters, they are sending me checks,” Nataliya said.

Nataliya says in her hometown in western Ukraine, stores are open and so are the banks with limited hours, but she’ll make sure the money goes where it needs to go to help them.

“Ukraine will remember this and I know this madness needs to stop, it needs to stop, we just need a little bit of help,” Nataliya said.

If you’d like to donate, we’ve attached a link to her Facebook page where you can reach out to her.