Pierre man sentenced to 50 years for aggravated sexual abuse of a child

It’s 50 years behind bars for a Pierre man convicted of numerous crimes including sexually abusing a child.

32-year-old Amin Ricker was convicted in March following a five-day jury trial in Pierre.

His crimes date back to 2014 when he traveled from South Dakota to Texas several times to sexually abused twin-seven-year-old girls.

He also created photos and videos of the abuse.

CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helped lead to the arrest of Ricker in 2017.

Once his sentence is up, Ricker will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.