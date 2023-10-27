PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man was convicted by a Hughes County jury on Thursday for assaulting and threating correctional officers at the Hughes County Jail in Pierre.

30-year-old Isaiah V. Rouse was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of threatening a law enforcement officer or family, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

The charges occurred on Jan. 13, and Feb. 25 and involved four different correctional officers in the Hughes County Jail.

Rouse faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in prison and one year in the county jail. He has also been charged with being a habitual offender. If found guilty on that charge, it would increase his maximum sentence to 150 years in prison and one year in the county jail.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.