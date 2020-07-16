Pierre man arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man from Pierre is facing charges after an incident Wednesday evening in central Pierre.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of east Dakota Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Upon investigation, officers learned Christopher Drapeau, Jr. had an active warrant out for his arrest.

As an officer was taking Drapeau into custody, he began resisting which caused a struggle between he and the officer on a stairway. Authorities say Drapeau’s resistance nearly caused the officer to fall over the stairway. Additional officers arrived and took the 28-year-old into custody.

Drapeau was transported to the Hughes County Jail where he was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The officer involved received minor injuries.