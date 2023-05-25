PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man was arrested, accused of breaking into a business last weekend.

A captain with Pierre Police says it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a business in the 800 block of Wells Avenue.

Officers noticed a broken window when they arrived on the scene.

Authorities say officers were able to identify the suspect from surveillance video at the store. Police say the suspect cut himself, reached inside to steal alcohol and left a blood trail.

Officers followed it to a parking lot, where they found 22-year-old Daryen Ley. He faces a list of charges, including Burglary and Intentional Damage to Property.