PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man is behind bars, accused of killing a two-year-old child.

Police were called to Avera Saint Mary’s Thursday afternoon for a child with suspicious injuries.

The toddler was flown to Sioux Falls and died on Saturday.

Authorities say the injuries were caused by Tristin Larson, who is not related to the child.

He is currently being held in the Hughes County Jail on a charge of first degree manslaughter.