PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man is facing charges, accused of assaulting an officer who was trying to help him.

Police say officers were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man lying in an ally.

When they attempted to get the man to his feet police say he “head-butted” an officer.

Police arrested 28-year-old Corbin Best on several charges including Simple Assault on Law Enforcement.