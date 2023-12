PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Pierre is asking the state for money to expand the town’s regional landfill.

Solid Waste Superintendent Val Keller says between the state funding programs, Pierre is requesting more than $1 million in financial assistance.

The city is looking to build a fourth landfill cell at the site located east of Pierre.

The landfill site currently serves over 40-thousand people from a 7-county region.