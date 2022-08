SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre is no longer charging late fees for books that are overdue.

Instead of late fees, the library won’t allow people with outstanding materials to check out new books or items until the late ones have been returned.

The library will be using an optional notification system to remind people of their late materials.

To opt-in, you can visit the circulation desk at the library.