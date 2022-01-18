Pierre firefighters train for ice rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Because of warmer temperatures, firefighters in Pierre spent Monday night making sure they are ready for vehicles going through ice.

The fire department’s rescue squad trained with a partially submerged vehicle, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department said a partially submerged vehicle is a very real scenario when getting on or off the ice or driving over a pressure ridge.

On Jan. 12, firefighters responded to an ATV and trailer that went through the ice on Cow Creek.

Officials say to check the ice conditions before you go out. And, if you have to drive on it, be sure you can get out in a hurry. Have your windows down and discuss a simple emergency plan with your passengers.