PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the man Pierre police believe drowned at Down’s Marina on August 11th has been released.

Police still don’t know what caused 69-year-old Larry Kucker to enter the water at the marina.

witnesses say Kucker went to get something from his boat and ended up in the water.

Kucker was found unresponsive in the water and taken to the hospital, where he died.

foul play is not suspected.