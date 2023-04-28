PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A month after his arrest, a Pierre police officer has pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge.

Jeremiah Erickson submitted the plea through his attorney Thursday. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case to avoid conflict of interest with the Hughes County State’s Attorney. Erickson is expected in court in June.

The charge stems from a March incident when the off-duty officer was involved in a crash. The responding Hughes County Deputy suspected alcohol use and a DUI investigation was conducted leading to Erickson’s arrest and administrative leave from the Pierre Police Department.