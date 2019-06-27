Pierre-based guard unit deploying to Middle East

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota Army National Guard unit based in Pierre will be deploying to the Middle East.

The guard says the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will be deployed for nine months to provide logistics and support operations in the Middle East.

The unit’s 70 soldiers will report to Fort Hood in Texas for several weeks of training prior to deploying overseas.

A deployment ceremony is set for July 27 at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre.

