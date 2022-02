PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pierre have released the name of the victim in a homicide investigation.

The Pierre Police Department says 49-year-old Christopher Mexican, of Pierre, was found dead with injuries on Feb. 9 in the 200 block of West Pleasant Drive.

Last week, police said the injuries were caused by 38-year-old Crystal Pumpkinseed, who also goes by Miranda Henry. Pumpkinseed was arrested and charged with second degree murder.