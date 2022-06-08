SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More travelers are using the Pierre Regional Airport

In May, Denver Air Connection had its best month of the year carrying just shy of 1,500 passengers.

Over the first five months of 2022, nearly 6,000 people have flown out of the capital city.

Airport Liaison to the Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga says Denver Air is proving to be a good partner as the city’s Essential Air Service provider.

Pierre’s numbers are neck-and-neck with fellow Denver Air EAS city Watertown.