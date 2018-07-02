Piedmont Residents Recovery from Hail

When you get knocked down, you get back up and brush yourself off. Some variation on that sentiment was what could be heard from the residents of the Piedmont Valley as they continue replacing windows, fixing roofs, and patching siding. There's a lot of it to be done.

The Piedmont Valley is famous for its hail storms. But some longtime residents of the valley say this was the worst hail storm they'd ever seen.

"When this thing started to happen, it not only blew out my windows, it exploded my windows, and I was picking shards of glass out of the opposite wall," a resident of Upper Piedmont, J. D. Fiedler said.

Fiedler, like many of his neighbors, was ready to respond once the storm passed.

"Fortunately, I had enough supplies laying around that I immediately started boarding everything up. Then I taped everything off on the inside," Fiedler said.

Donna Jacobsen showed me the pock marks in her lawn as she told me her roof and her brand new gutter will need to be replaced. She worked all weekend fixing things, with a little help.

"We lost six windows, and a young gentleman came out and helped us board everything up," Jacobsen said.

Jack's Campers, just down the road, saw extensive damage to the siding, glass and lights on the campers in the lot.

"A lot of glass. A lot of vent lids and stuff like that right now. We're trying to get everything covered up so it's sealed up and no moisture gets in," worker for Jack's Campers Keith Ness said.

But owner Doug Veldheer says it's all about recovery. He says Jack's Campers is in business with more than a hundred brand new campers on the way.