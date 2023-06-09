MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Piedmont registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday for additional offenses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

61-year-old Robin T. Lemme was arrested for having sexual contact with a child less than 16 years of age and for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lemme is a registered sex offender in Meade County.

The Meade County Sheriff’s office is unable to comment on further details of this investigation to protect the juvenile involved.

According to online court records, Lemme is out of custody.

MCSO urges all parents to monitor your children’s social media presence. There are numerous apps and opportunities for predators wishing to harm children.