Picture Perfect day at Good Earth State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have a passion for the outdoors and photography, Good Earth State Park has an opportunity for you.

The scenery at Good Earth State Park has caught the eye of many photographers.

“A lot of them go to the overlook decks where you can get that sunrise coming in and the view overlooking the river. We also get a lot of flowers. We’ve got a huge variety of flowers that bloom here and we get lots of photos of that, and if you’re lucky enough you get those animals and we get birds and deer,” Good Earth State Park Naturalist Jen Stahl said.

Payton Jahnke is a Parks Management Intern and avid photographer. He says park visitors get their money’s worth when it comes to pictures.

“Usually it’s not five to ten of them, usually they’re out here taking thousands of them and filling up SD cards and there’s a lot of stories that go behind the photo, and usually the big thing is if it tells you a story then you should share it with others,” Parks Management Intern Payton Jahnke said.

They can also share through the Summer Photography Contest. Categories include After Dark, Flowers, Landscape, and Sunrise/Sunset.

“I’m a huge bird guy, so I like to come out to the feeders and try and catch birds and the wide variety that come into the park,” Naturalist Intern Tyler Hylland said.

Tyler Hylland is a Naturalist Intern. He’s helping with the contest and knows his way around a camera.

“Not one thing makes a good photo. Obviously you have your fundamentals of photos and all the key things that you need, but I also think that it’s also just how the photo speaks to you,” Hylland said.

Good Earth is also home to a photography club, which was established in 2017, but is meeting for the first time in nearly two years due to the pandemic on July 31st.

“Some are really good photographers, some are amateurs, some just use their phones. We all just get together, usually have like a brunch and then we share different photos and kind of critique and help each other out,” Stahl said.

Making for a picture perfect day at Good Earth.

The Summer Photography Contest runs through September 6th. Photos must be taken at Good Earth State Park. Click HERE for complete contest details.