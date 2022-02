DAVISON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a pickup vs train crash west of Mitchell Wednesday morning.

The Davison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a railroad crossing on 407th Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.

Authorities determined a pickup was heading south when it failed to stop for a westbound train. It then hit the side of the train.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of the pickup. You can see the bumper of the pickup was torn off in the crash.