RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash near Rapid City on Thursday morning.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Yamaha Motorcycle and a 2010 Chevy Silverado Pickup were travelling west on Interstate 90 when the pickup stopped abruptly due to backed up traffic. The motorcycle hit the pickup from behind, injuring the motorcycle driver.

The 42-year-old man was transported to a nearby Rapid City hospital and had serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The pickup driver was wearing a seatbelt and had no injuries.