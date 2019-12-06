Pickup truck burns on I-90 at Wyoming border

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — It was a dramatic scene along the South Dakota/Wyoming border Thursday. 

Troopers responded to the Wyoming border on Interstate 90 for a vehicle fire. The driver of an eastbound RV pulling a 2019 Ford F-150 noticed smoke coming from the towed vehicle.

The driver pulled the unit over safely to the side of the road when the F-150 started on fire.

The driver and passenger safely exited the vehicle. The pickup was a total loss and the RV sustained major damage to the rear end. 

Spearfish Fire Department was able to put the fire out. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Tonight Northern Hills Troopers responded to the Wyoming border on I-90 for a vehicle fire. The driver of an eastbound…

Posted by South Dakota Highway Patrol on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests