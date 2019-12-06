Pickup truck burns on I-90 at Wyoming border

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — It was a dramatic scene along the South Dakota/Wyoming border Thursday.

Troopers responded to the Wyoming border on Interstate 90 for a vehicle fire. The driver of an eastbound RV pulling a 2019 Ford F-150 noticed smoke coming from the towed vehicle.

The driver pulled the unit over safely to the side of the road when the F-150 started on fire.

The driver and passenger safely exited the vehicle. The pickup was a total loss and the RV sustained major damage to the rear end.

Spearfish Fire Department was able to put the fire out. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office assisted.