Pickup crashes through barn, launches over parked car

Authorities in Plymouth County, Iowa are trying to figure out what caused a pickup to crash through a barn, causing a total of $44,000.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) – Authorities in Plymouth County, Iowa, are trying to figure out what caused a pickup to crash through a barn, causing a total of $44,000.

The crash report says the truck was going slowly and swerving while on Highway 3 on Wednesday afternoon. A witness told investigators the pickup suddenly picked up speed, ran a stop sign and went off the road. The truck then crashed into a stump, drove through a barn and then launched itself over a parked car.

The driver, a 59-year-old Elk Point man, went to the hospital. He told investigators he doesn’t remember what happened.

