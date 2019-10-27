Pickup crash kills 1 in Pennington County

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities say a man is dead after a pickup crash west of Keystone in Pennington County early Saturday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup lost control on Old Hill City Road a mile west of Keystone, went off the roadway, struck a concrete culvert and rolled.

The 49-year-old man died at the scene. He was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. South Dakota’ Highway Patrol is investigating.