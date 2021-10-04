Pickleball prepares to move indoors to Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sport of pickleball was created in 1965, but didn’t catch on in Sioux Falls until about ten years ago.

Gary Moore has been playing pickleball for five years. He considers the game a combination of at least four sports.

“Ping pong, tennis, some badminton and squash, anything that really has any background with a paddle,” Sioux Falls pickleball player Gary Moore said.

Moore has played alongside Carol Shade for the past two years. Each player says pickleball is not just for retirees.

“Everybody’s playing. It’s the fastest-growing sport in America,” Moore said.

“Being a retired teacher, it’s going into the middle schools and the high schools also so it’s for all ages,” Sioux Falls pickleball player Carol Shade said.

Once the weather turns cold, players have the option to move indoors to multiple facilities, including the Sanford Pentagon.

“Perfect time, perfect chance to learn and just have fun with people and maybe pick up a game you never thought you might be good at,” Sanford Pentagon Lead Events Specialist Ramsey Allen said.

Open Pickleball runs through April 30th at the Pentagon. Players can purchase a daily or monthly pass.

“$10.65 a month and you can come in between those hours of 8:30 and noon, Monday through Thursday and have that court space available,” Allen said.

Allen says there’s typically a wide range of skill levels on display.

“We have people that will play competitively in tournaments within the region and even across the United States and then you have your group of people that come in at 8:30 and might be done by 10:00 and want to go catch a cup of coffee at the store,” Allen said.

“It’s such a sport, so social, that you can just come out and anybody will give you a paddle and you can work in that day,” Moore said.

The Sanford Pentagon Pickleball Open is set for October 16th and 17th.