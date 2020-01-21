Picking up after the blizzard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The end is in sight for crews trying to get the snow off the roads in Sioux Falls.

City plows hit the streets early Friday morning and stayed busy throughout the weekend.

Plowing is over, but snow pickup on the major streets in town will continue Monday evening and possibly into Tuesday.

Even with a big pile of snow in front of him, Lead Equipment Operator Jason Ness is looking on the bright side.

Ness: Each snow is a little different. Some snows stack better than others.

Kelli Volk: How’s this one?

Ness: This one’s a good one.

He’s one of the people in charge of pushing the snow at one of the city’s dump sites once it’s picked up off the street.

“We’re picking up thousands of loads of snow. There’s a lot of snow out there,” City of Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

Hansen says plowing over the weekend went fairly well despite high winds that forced crews to re-plow areas, and frigid temperatures.

“They cause another issue for us because salt only works to a certain temperature. We do add some calcium chloride, but that only works to a certain temperature as well. There was a few slick spots. We actually had to put sand on the streets,” Hansen said.

While the plows can now take a rest, Ness is still powering through the snow.

“We want to try and get it stacked up high enough and back far enough where we can make room for the next time it snows,” Ness said.

The storm also tested snow gates this weekend.

Hansen says their max is about 7-8 inches, so they didn’t work so well on streets with a lot of drifting.

He is reminding homeowners to clear the snow around fire hydrants and mail boxes.