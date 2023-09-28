NEAR BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s pumpkin season in KELOLAND.

While some are hunting for the big orange pumpkins, others have craft projects in mind.

“I actually look for a good painting surface because we end up painting different things on our pumpkins,” Customer Jill Lear said.

No matter what kind of fall decoration you fancy, there are plenty of choices at Cherry Rock Farms near Brandon.

“We have some warty pumpkins. They’re called warty goblins and people just love them,” Owner Marco Patzer said.

Patzer says despite some hot and dry conditions during the growing season, the harvest will be a good one.

“We had a really good crop this year. There’s lots of nice pumpkins this year,” Patzer said.

You’ll find more than Pumpkins at the farm.

There’s also some fall fun in store.

“This weekend we’ll have hayrides, free hayrides, free corn maze. We’ll have our goats out here. People love to see our goats,” Patzer said.

With fall just getting started, some pumpkin lovers are sure to be back.

“This is just one of many trips,” Lear said.