Phyllis Hunhoff Remembered For Being Active In Community And Church

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. - We now know more about a Yankton woman who was found dead inside her car in rural Nebraska.

On Thursday, the Yankton County Sheriff's Office said foul play is suspected in the death of 59-year-old Phyllis Hunhoff.

As the investigation continues, people in the Yankton area are remembering her for what she contributed to the community.

Phyllis was a dedicated worker.

An official with First National Bank says she was a 41-year employee.

Meanwhile, Father Anthony Urban says she was a vital part of Sunday service, getting the church ready for mass, playing the organ, and counting money at St. Agnes in rural Utica.

"It's one of the qualities I most remember her for now is just that diligence, but also her kindness just in simple things," Fr. Anthony Urban said.

She was also a longtime member of the Yankton Kiwanis Club.

One of Phyllis' cousins told KELOLAND News these are the things he wants her to be remembered for: her active roles in the church and the community.

Multiple agencies are investigating this case, including the Yankton County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday the sheriff told KELOLAND News no updates in the investigation were available.