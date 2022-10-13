SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has decided there’s enough evidence to charge Chris Phoumy with 9 counts of sexual contact with a child.

The Sioux Falls man is accused of touching children at the Kids R Kids child care center on the south side of the city.

Court documents says the crimes involved six children and the incidents were captured on surveillance camera.

The alleged victims are three and four year old children.

Phoumy is currently in jail and is no longer employed by the child care center.