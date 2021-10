SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Time is running out to vote for your favorite artwork on a Sioux Falls snow plow.

Each master piece was created by different schools around the city.

Sioux Falls Christian: Baby Snoda

Patrick Henry Middle School: Jackson Plowllock

O’Gorman Jr. High: Scoopy Doo

O’Gorman High: Vincent van Snow

McCrossans Boy’s Ranch

JFK Kids Inc.: Cereal-sly Lucky

Westside Christian: Mt. Pushmore

Susan B. Anthony Kids Inc.: Susan

St. Michaels School: Push to the Max

Sioux Falls Lutheran School: In all things

Sonia Sotomayor Kids Inc.

You can vote for your favorite on the City of Sioux Falls website.

The winning plow will be announced on October 25 and will be featured in the Parade of Lights on November 26.