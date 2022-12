YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Firefighters responded to a motor home fire in Nebraska Friday afternoon.

According to the fire department, crews arrived on the scene around 12:50 p.m. and discovered the motor home on fire.

Photo from the Yankton Fire Department

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire, according to witness accounts, is believed to be a malfunction in the diesel circulation pump.

Crofton Fire Department also responded to the fire.