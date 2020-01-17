PHOTOS: Winter Weather January 17-18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major winter storm is pounding KELOLAND and much of the upper Midwest.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place until midnight Friday. It’s followed by a blizzard warning from midnight until 6 p.m. Saturday. There’s been more than 100 closings on the KELOLAND closeline, flights are being canceled across the Midwest, including nearly all of the flights at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

As of 11 a.m., there have been no road closures. You can monitor the latest road conditions at SafeTravel USA. KELOLAND News will also send notifications on the latest major road changes.

KELOLAND News has more than a dozen journalists covering stories on Friday. They’ve been taking photos of conditions around Sioux Falls. You can see some of the photos in a gallery below.

We’d like to see photos or video from across KELOLAND. Send them to ushare@keloland.com and please include your name and location to be featured online and on-air.

It’s a good day to stay home if you can. I’ve seen multiple vehicles in Sioux Falls struggle on the snowy roads. #kelonews #kelowx pic.twitter.com/RpBRnK1qkM — Kelli Volk (@KELOKelliVolk) January 17, 2020

This is a look at I-29 northbound. I rode along with a Lincoln County Deputy today. Make sure to tune in for that story tonight on @keloland News. #kelonews pic.twitter.com/uuEIVeRlj7 — Sarah McDonald (@KELOSarahM) January 17, 2020

