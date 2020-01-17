PHOTOS: Winter Weather January 17-18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major winter storm is pounding KELOLAND and much of the upper Midwest.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place until midnight Friday. It’s followed by a blizzard warning from midnight until 6 p.m. Saturday. There’s been more than 100 closings on the KELOLAND closeline, flights are being canceled across the Midwest, including nearly all of the flights at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.
As of 11 a.m., there have been no road closures. You can monitor the latest road conditions at SafeTravel USA. KELOLAND News will also send notifications on the latest major road changes.
KELOLAND News has more than a dozen journalists covering stories on Friday. They’ve been taking photos of conditions around Sioux Falls. You can see some of the photos in a gallery below.
We'd like to see photos or video from across KELOLAND. Send them to ushare@keloland.com and please include your name and location to be featured online and on-air.
Winter Weather Resources
Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:
Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.
uShare
Weather Resources