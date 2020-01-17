1  of  65
Closings & Delays
American Lutheran Church Aurora County Courthouse Barnes & Noble - Sioux Falls Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brookings Area Transit Authority Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services Center for Family Medicine City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Canton City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Ireton City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Marion City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Worthington Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church Fit My Feet Giving Hope Inc GLACIAL LAKES RUBBER PLASTICS Huron Clinic Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Lake Area Tech Lincoln County Courthouse Lutheran Social Services of SD Mahlander's Appliance & Lighting Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat Presentation College-Aberdeen Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Sioux Falls YMCA Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls Southeast Tech Southwest State Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.v Trail King - Mitchell Twin City Fan - Mitchell Twin City Fan -Elkton Twin City Fan-Brookings W. Keeble Health Center

PHOTOS: Winter Weather January 17-18

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major winter storm is pounding KELOLAND and much of the upper Midwest. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in place until midnight Friday. It’s followed by a blizzard warning from midnight until 6 p.m. Saturday. There’s been more than 100 closings on the KELOLAND closeline, flights are being canceled across the Midwest, including nearly all of the flights at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. 

As of 11 a.m., there have been no road closures. You can monitor the latest road conditions at SafeTravel USA. KELOLAND News will also send notifications on the latest major road changes.

Latest road conditions: I-90 reopen in Minnesota; No travel advised from Mount Vernon to Humboldt

KELOLAND News has more than a dozen journalists covering stories on Friday. They’ve been taking photos of conditions around Sioux Falls. You can see some of the photos in a gallery below. 

We’d like to see photos or video from across KELOLAND. Send them to ushare@keloland.com and please include your name and location to be featured online and on-air.

  • Drift in driveway in eastern Sioux Falls | Courtesy: Eric Mayer
  • Driveway drift | Courtesy: Eric Mayer
  • Birds and snow | Courtesy: Garrison Mulder
  • Harrisburg Live Cam.
  • Arc of Dreams. Matt Holsen / KELOLAND News.
  • Orange City, Iowa. KELOLAND Live Cam.
  • I 29 north of Watertown. Courtesy: Sam Lopez.
  • Great Bear Live Cam. KELOLAND News.
  • Sanford Pentagon Live Cam. KELOLAND News.
  • Mitchell water tower Live Cam. KELOLAND News.
  • Downtown Sioux Falls Live Cam. KELOLAND News.
  • Falls Park Live Cam. KELOLAND News.
Stay safe while on the road in winter
Keeping warm and staying prepared for winter weather at home
How cold is too cold for pets?

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

Download for Apple
Download for Android

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

Closeline

If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.

uShare

uShare

Send photos to uShare@keloland.com

Weather Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests