PHOTOS: Winter storm hitting western KELOLAND

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blast of winter weather has been hitting areas of western KELOLAND early Thursday morning.

Some areas have already received more than 4 inches of snow by 5:30 a.m. Thursday. You can see some early photos of the snow in the slideshow below.

In Sturgis, an employee at the Common Cents gas station told KELOLAND News the roads were not good in town. He sent a video of the snow coming down.

The snow and incoming winter weather has forced several schools in western and northern KELOLAND to make changes. A number of schools are starting late including Eureka, McIntosh and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

A few districts have cancelled classes: Douglas, Dupree and American Horse are closed Thursday. You can find the latest updates and a full list of cancellations and delays on the KELOLAND Closeline.

If you take pictures or video for the snow in your area, we’d like to see them! Send them to ushare@keloland.com or use #KELOWx on social media. Please include your name and location.