PHOTOS: Wind damage across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds across KELOLAND have caused destruction, tearing roofs off structures and overturning vehicles.

Belle Fourche gas station as you’re coming into town from the south | Joanna Olsen

High winds cause semi rollover | Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

A viewer shared a photo of damage at a gas station in Belle Fourche, while law enforcement agencies posted pictures of tipped over semis in western South Dakota.

Jeff Ries, the General Manager of the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo in Rapid City, says there is damage to the Central States Fair complex.

Damage to livestock barn #4 | John Kaiser

According to Ries, the roof of livestock barn #4 was torn off by the wind and landed on top of barn #5. Ries said there were no horses in the barn at the time, and they had reported no injuries.

The highest wind gust recorded in Rapid City over the time that the damage occurred clocked in at 71 mph.

The impact to the upcoming Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is expected to be minimal, thanks to the new barn #9 — built in the last year — which holds around 100 stalls.

While the property damage is unfortunate, Ries says stock show officials are more concerned for the livestock producers near Lemmon, S.D., where a wildfire travelled over 20 miles, burning an estimated 10,000 acres since starting Thursday afternoon, saying, “Those are our people.”

Fire crews expect the fire to be extinguished some time on Friday.

