SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a better look at the variety of weather everyone experienced on Memorial Day.

Wildlife photographer Randy Hoeck of Sioux Falls was in the right place at the right time on Monday. He captured several pictures of a tornado that touched down briefly on the Missouri River around 12:20 p.m. near Springfield.

Courtesy Randy Hoeck

Courtesy Randy Hoeck

Courtesy Randy Hoeck

Courtesy Randy Hoeck

KELOLAND News received a variety of pictures from viewers over Memorial Day weekend– from large hail, funnel clouds, tornado touchdowns and damaging winds.

Here’s just a few of the stories from Monday: