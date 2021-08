SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls residents are picking up from Thursday night’s storm that rolled through the southeastern part of the state.

Homeowners near Arrowhead Parkway say they just had an extensive remodel of the home, but now it needs a lot more work. The owners were inside when the room blew off and the ceiling fell in.

Roof on neighbor’s house







After the roof blew off, the ceiling collapsed in the living room, homeowners say

Insulation and drywall covers the floor.

Insulation can be seen hanging from the exposed beams.



Natural light showing through the beams where the roof used to be

Insulation and wires hanging from where the ceiling used to be

Exposed beams

Working to repair the home Friday morning

Despite all of the damage, everyone is ok.