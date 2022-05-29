SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A severe storm rumbled through parts of KELOLAND early Sunday morning waking people up to strong winds, rain and large hail.

As the severe weather moves through your area, we want to see what you are seeing. Email photos to uShare@keloland.com; use #KELOwx when posting photos on Social Media; or use the KELOLAND News app to send in photos.

As more severe weather pops up this holiday weekend make sure to stay weather aware, especially if you have outdoor activities planned!

Hail from Sunday morning’s storm near Hooker, S.D. | Photo courtesy Tim Austin

Hail on the westside of Sioux Falls. | Photo Courtesy Nicole Grandshaw

Hail from Sunday’s storm in northwestern Sioux Falls. | Photo courtesy Wyatt Isburg

Hail from Sunday’s storm. | Photo courtesy Pamela Donelan

Hail from Sunday morning’s storm near Hooker, S.D. | Photo courtesy Tim Austin

Sunday’s storm near Harrisburg, S.D. | Photo courtesy Anthony Cournoyer

Rainbow near Sturgis after storm Saturday. | Hannah Foster

