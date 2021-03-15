PHOTOS: Snowy scenes across KELOLAND

Elkton | Courtesy Ann Jandahl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm that moved across KELOLAND left behind impressive snowfall in some areas.

Places in the Black Hills received more than 10 inches of snow and on the other side of South Dakota, people in Sioux Falls woke up to six inches of snow.

Storm Total Snowfall

Thanks to KELOLAND viewers from across the area for sharing photos of the latest snow. We’ll be updating this slideshow as additional photos are submitted.

  • Brookings | Courtesy Corey Engelstad
  • Snowy deck | Courtesy Carol Steele
  • Snow piles | Courtesy Carol Steele
  • No garden work in eastern Sioux Falls | Courtesy Ron Wardlow
  • Eight inches on patio | Courtesy Dave Schlueter
  • Still snowing | Courtesy Dave Schlueter
  • Flandreau | Courtesy Two Dance Zephier
  • Elkton | Courtesy Ann Jandahl
  • Tree in backyard south of Brandon | Courtesy Wendy Romrell

If you want to send in a photo, email it to uShare@keloland.com. We’ll add it to this slideshow and it may even be used on KELOLAND News.

