PHOTOS: Snowy scenes across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm that moved across KELOLAND left behind impressive snowfall in some areas.

Places in the Black Hills received more than 10 inches of snow and on the other side of South Dakota, people in Sioux Falls woke up to six inches of snow.

Thanks to KELOLAND viewers from across the area for sharing photos of the latest snow. We’ll be updating this slideshow as additional photos are submitted.

Brookings | Courtesy Corey Engelstad

Snowy deck | Courtesy Carol Steele

Snow piles | Courtesy Carol Steele

No garden work in eastern Sioux Falls | Courtesy Ron Wardlow

Eight inches on patio | Courtesy Dave Schlueter

Still snowing | Courtesy Dave Schlueter

Flandreau | Courtesy Two Dance Zephier

Elkton | Courtesy Ann Jandahl

Tree in backyard south of Brandon | Courtesy Wendy Romrell

If you want to send in a photo, email it to uShare@keloland.com. We’ll add it to this slideshow and it may even be used on KELOLAND News.